Américo Santiago Gerhauser «Toto» (Q.E.P.D.)

Por Redacción - 6 junio 2022

Falleció a la edad de 69 años, sus restos son velados en sala «A» de Av. Ramírez 1032 y serán inhumados el martes 7 de junio a las 11:00 en el Cementerio de Crespo, previo responso. Hogar de duelo: Av. Belgrano 1835 – Crespo.