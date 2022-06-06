- Publicidad -
Falleció a la edad de 69 años, sus restos son velados en sala «A» de Av. Ramírez 1032 y serán inhumados el martes 7 de junio a las 11:00 en el Cementerio de Crespo, previo responso.
Hogar de duelo: Av. Belgrano 1835 – Crespo.

